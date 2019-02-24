|
|
John C. "Scottie" Paul, age 83, of Brockton died peacefully February 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Judith L. (Cain) Paul for 54 years. For many years John had been a member of Teamster Local 653 at Hallamore Trucking and Riggers in Holbrook. After a heart attack in 1984, John worked in the Quincy School Department as a custodian. John was the father of Raymond A. Paul of Nashua, N.H., Nancy L. Banner of Candia, N.H., Daniel M. Paul of Brockton and the late John C. Paul Jr. He leaves six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Mary "May" McIntyre of Brockton, Esther Brodie of Florida, Myra Picanzo of Lakeville. A celebration of Scotty's life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019