Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for John Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Paul

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. Paul Obituary
John C. "Scottie" Paul, age 83, of Brockton died peacefully February 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Judith L. (Cain) Paul for 54 years. For many years John had been a member of Teamster Local 653 at Hallamore Trucking and Riggers in Holbrook. After a heart attack in 1984, John worked in the Quincy School Department as a custodian. John was the father of Raymond A. Paul of Nashua, N.H., Nancy L. Banner of Candia, N.H., Daniel M. Paul of Brockton and the late John C. Paul Jr. He leaves six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Mary "May" McIntyre of Brockton, Esther Brodie of Florida, Myra Picanzo of Lakeville. A celebration of Scotty's life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now