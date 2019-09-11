|
|
John C. Rideout, III, 65 of Taunton, passed away at his residence on September 4, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. John's interment with military honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne (Relatives and friends are kindly asked to arrive at 12:15 p.m. in the administration parking area to join the procession). For complete obituary, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019