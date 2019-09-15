|
|
John C. "Jake" Sheehan (retired BFD), age 85, of Vero Beach, Fla., died September 7, 2019, at his daughter's home in Melbourne, Fla. He was the beloved husband of Jean M. (Kibart) Sheehan for 62 years. John was born, raised and educated in Brockton, Mass., a son of the late John and Julia (Healy) Sheehan and had resided in Vero Beach, Fla., since 1993. He had served in the U.S. Army for two years. John had been a fire fighter for 35 years with the Brockton Fire Department and retired in 1993. In his free time he enjoyed traveling and playing golf but most importantly spending time with his wife Jean, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He will be remembered as kind, caring, honest, humble and grateful for the life he was blessed with. Jake will be missed by all. In addition to his wife Jean, John is survived by his children, Caryl J. Sheehan of Vero Beach, Fla., Jayne E. Derocher and her husband Jeffrey of Melbourne, Fla., and Dr. John A. Sheehan his wife Natasha; along with his two grandchildren, Eamon and Amelie of Honolulu, Hawaii. He was the brother of Sister Mary Kathleen Sheehan, SCN of Louisville, Ky., Margaret Cohen of N. Easton, Claire McWade of Plymouth, Mass., Eileen Cifizzari of Brockton and the late William Sheehan, Ann Cornelius and Daniel Sheehan. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jake's name to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250 Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780 or the Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019