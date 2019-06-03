|
|
John D. Kenneally, 57, of East Bridgewater, passed away on June 1, 2019 at his home. He was the son of John F. Kenneally of East Bridgewater and the late Elizabeth (Oxner) Kenneally. John was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School Class of '79 and continued his education at Bridgewater State University receiving his Masters Degree. He loved the Chicago Bears, comics, and collecting but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his father, John is survived by his siblings James Kenneally of Kittery, Maine, Joellen Kenneally of East Bridgewater, Jerome Kenneally and his wife Robin of Bridgewater, and Jared Kenneally and his wife Heather of Woonsocket, R.I.; his nephews, Matthew and Michael Coots and his nieces, Siobhan and Kiera Kenneally. John is also survived by his longtime companion, Ann Marie Giordano. Visitation will be held from 9 -10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to MassWildlife's Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program, checks payable to "Comm. of MANHESP" and mail to MassWildlife, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581 or the , 3 Speen St , Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online guest book and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason 508-378-4826
Published in The Enterprise on June 3, 2019