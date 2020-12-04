John E. Higgins of Brockton passed away at home December 1, 2020, at the age of 73. John was born and raised in Norwood, son of the late Anne (Daniels) and Joseph Higgins. After marrying his high school sweetheart Dianne, John lived and raised his family in Brockton for the past 50 years. John retired from the United States Postal Service, where he was the head of procurement. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran having served in Vietnam. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Welch) Higgins of Brockton. Father of Tracey (Higgins) McCabe of Bridgewater, Daniel Higgins of Brockton and the late Lcpl John Higgins. John is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew McCabe "Pal" of Bridgewater and Kylie Higgins "Sweet Pea" of Brockton, brothers, Ken and David Higgins of Norwood and cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Saturday, December 5, from 2-4 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, at 10 a.m. in the Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter Street, Norwood. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332