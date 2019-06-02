|
John E. "Jack" Masefield, 79, of East Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a vehicle accident. He was the beloved husband of Virginia C. "Ginny" (Allen) Masefield, who also passed away in the same accident. Born February 5, 1940, in Brockton, he was the son of the late George and Helen (LaVigne). He was a 1958 Graduate of Brockton High School. He served in the United States Army. Jack was employed as a chef for most of his adult life and worked right up until the time he passed away. He was a longtime member of the YMCA and enjoyed playing handball. He was a fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. He liked to pass time listening to talk radio. He and his beloved would like to take long rides in the car and seek out new restaurants. He is survived by his children; Darlene and her husband Joseph, Nicole and her husband Richard, Victoria and her husband Erwin, Veronica and Paul, and Vanessa and her husband Shane. He was the loving grandfather of eight, great-grandfather of seven and uncle to many nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Christine. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann George and Robert Masefield. Jack was a kind, honest, hard-working person who was always willing to help someone in need. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Following Cremation, all are welcome to attend the memorial gathering which will be held at Russell & Pica funeral home, 441 South Main Street, West Bridgewater on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 -7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held in the VA National Cemetery in Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For guest book, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019