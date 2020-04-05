|
|
John Edward Souza Jr., 64, of Lakeville passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 26, 2020, with his family by his side. Born November 4, 1955, and raised in Middleboro, John was the son of the late John E. Souza and Bertha Souza. After meeting the love of his life, Vicki Elkins, they settled in Lakeville and raised three children. John was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with his family, outdoor activities, vintage cars, and sports. Having spent many years in the sales industry, John retired to South Carolina, with Vicki, in 2017, eventually relocating back to Lakeville due to health concerns in the summer of 2019. John is survived by his wife, Vicki Souza of Lakeville; his daughter, Melissa Lever and her husband Rob of Berkley; his son, Matt Souza and his wife Teri of Lakeville; and his son, Mike Souza of Marlborough. He was the grandfather of Maggie Lever, Hayleigh Souza, Tyllah Monteiro, and Kaycee Monteiro. Also survived by his mother, Bertha Souza of Middleboro, and his mother-in-law, Emma Lockhart of St. Albans, W.Va. John was the brother of Donna Armburg and her husband Mike of Westport, Linda Souza of Middleboro, Jo-Ann Haviland and her husband Reed of Bridgewater, and Robert Souza and his wife Laurie of New Bedford; as well as the brother-in-law of Mark Elkins of St. Albans, W.Va. John is also survived by four nieces and a great-nephew. A celebration of life for John will be planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Cremation Service, neptunecremationofma.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020