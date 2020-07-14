John "Jack" F. Lombardo, 80, a resident of Taunton for the past 38 years, formerly of North Easton and Brockton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital after a sudden illness. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late John and Beatrice (Yanni) Lombardo. Jack was a graduate of Brockton High Schools Class of 1959. Jack was an avid golfer and loved listening to classical music, especially opera. He enjoyed thoroughbred and harness horse racing and loved his trips to Saratoga, New York over the years. He worked in the printing business throughout his career at various locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He is survived by his son, Marc and daughter-in-law Karen Lombardo of Mansfield. and his grandchildren, Emily and her husband Thomas Joncas of Bellingham; and Julie and Kate Lombardo, also of Mansfield. He is also survived by his sister, Marian B. Whelton of North Easton; he was the brother-in-law of the late John E. Whelton who passed away in 2018. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, South Easton, Massachusetts 02375 on September 12th at 4:00PM followed by a reception in the Holy Cross Church Parish Center.



