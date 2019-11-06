|
|
John F. Power Jr., of Quincy, passed away November 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Born in Concord, N.H., John was raised and educated in Dorchester and was an avid Red Sox fan. He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Fenno House in Quincy. Beloved longtime companion of the late Ann Christian. Loving father of John Power and his wife Marianne of Brockton and Lauriann Lounge and Chris DeCairies of Avon. Dear grandfather of Matt, Tyler, Michael, Daniel, Derek, and Brian, and great-grandfather of Reggie and Jaime. Also survived by his former wife Geraldine Heavey and many cousins. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Friday, November 8, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West. Roxbury. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019