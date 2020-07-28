John F. Wilkinson Jr., 77, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a brief period of failing health. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Shirley (Landry) Wilkinson. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late John F. and Stella (Hagopian) Wilkinson and a graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1960. John had worked as a service manager for Nielsen Radio from 1965-1980 and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree and for over twenty-five years taught electronics at South Shore Votech, serving as department head from 1980-2006. And after his retirement in 2006, John attained his realtor's license, as well as volunteering for "meals on wheels" for over five years and always enjoyed the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. He is survived by his daughters, Shirlee-Jean Adams and her husband Brian of West Wareham and Sharon Cox and her husband Johnny of Newport, N.C. He is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, on Friday, July 31, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a procession to his graveside service in East Bridgewater. His visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 30, from 4-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
