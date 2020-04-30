Home

John G. Hoeg

John G. Hoeg Obituary
John George Hoeg, age 26, of West Bridgewater passed away April 26th, 2020. John was born in Weymouth on June 24, 1993 and grew up in Whitman and graduated from Whitman Hanson High School Class of 2011. He worked as a Journeyman in Local #3 Bricklayers for 4 years. John was funny and sharp- witted. He was always the life of the party and loved making people laugh. His laugh was contagious. He loved all Boston sports and was a super hard worker who loved his family and dogs. He will be greatly missed by all. John is survived by his parents, Kevin and Kimberley (Brunnock) Hoeg, his younger sisters- Ellie, Hannah, and Lauren. His grandparents John and Margaret Brunnock and George and Margaret Hoeg. Beloved nephew of Mike and Celeste Hoeg, Adam and Pam Hoeg, Ryan Hoeg, Elaine and Dan Hall, and Sean and Tamara Brunnock. Cherished cousin of Nick, Mickey, Joey, and Leah Hoeg, Hannah Westfall, and Siobhan, Conor and Danny Hall. A graveside service will be held and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy. com. For guestbook see www. dockrayandthomasfuneral home.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020
