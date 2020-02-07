|
John G. Morgan Sr., 79, of Whitman, died on February 5, 2020, at Colony Center in Abington. Son of the late John and Lillian (Glenn) Morgan, he graduated from Whitman High School in 1958 and spent most of his career as a carpenter building homes in and around Whitman. A man of great faith, John was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Whitman for many years, where he enjoyed attending Bible study and helping take care of the church. His hobbies included bowling in the Monday night league at Timber Lanes in Abington for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and watching the Red Sox. He was the husband of the late Judith (Matson) Morgan for 16 years. He is survived by his son, John Morgan Jr. and his wife Deanna of Whitman; his son, Joseph Morgan and his wife Tammy of Apex, N.C.; a brother, Robert Morgan of Whitman; a sister, Janet Morgan of Cary, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Christopher Morgan, Olivia Morse, James Morgan, Lillie Morgan and Olivia Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, February 10, at 9 a.m. in the All Saints Episcopal Church, 44 Park Ave., Whitman. Burial will follow at the Colebrook Cemetery in Whitman. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 9, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020