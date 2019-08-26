|
John H. Gilmore, 80, of Brockton, died August 22, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Gloria D. (Harris) Gilmore. He was born in Waynesboro, Georgia son of the late John H. and Laura (Langston) Gilmore. John was the owner of J and G Trucking Company also faithful member and elder of the New Life Christian Church in Brockton. John was a health enthusiast and known for biking, roller skating and using his pogo stick. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 sons, Frederick Gilmore and wife Lydia of New Jersey, Rodney Black and Derrick Albert both of Boston, 3 daughters, Charlene Franklin and husband Cephus of Florida, Patricia Gilmore of New Jersey and Gideanne Gilmore of Brockton, a brother Jack Gilmore of Florida, 2 sisters, Bertha Tulloch and Ida Mae Gilmore both of Florida, many great and great-grandchildren, several great great-grandchildren. Funeral Services in the New Life Christian Church, 184 West Elm Street, Brockton Saturday August 31, at 11 a.m. Visitation 9 a.m. prior to services. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2019