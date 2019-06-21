|
John J. Colclough, 82, of Brockton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was the husband of Sharon M. (Wolfenden) Colclough; and father of John. J. "Jack" Colclough Jr., Jeffrey P. Colclough and Christopher L. Colclough. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, June 29, from 2-5:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 21, 2019