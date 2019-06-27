|
John J. "Jack" Colclough of Brockton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a long period of failing health. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Sharon M. (Wolfenden) Colclough. Born April 11, in Medford, he was the son of the late William Colclough and Myrtle (Gaudreau) Colclough. Raised in Quincy, he graduated from Quincy High School. Jack served in the United States Navy. He was a Local #7 Ironworker for over 30 years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching football, baseball and street hockey. He had a great passion for video games, listening to music, caring for animals, and cheering on the New England Patriots (a team that his late brother played for). He loved golf - he had belonged to Brockton Country Club, but more than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, John J "Jack" Colclough Jr. and his wife Penny, Jeffrey P. Colclough and his wife Wanda and Christopher L. Colclough and his wife Connie; his grandchildren, Kate, Rose, Kimberly, Nicholas, Corey, Carolann, Kendall, Kylee and Maddox; his first wife, Carol Colclough; his brothers, Billy Colclough and Tommy Colclough. He was also brother to the late Jimmy Colclough. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, June 29, from 2-5:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to for Parkinsons Disease www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
