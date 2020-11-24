1/
John J. Coleman Jr.
1945 - 2020
John Joseph Coleman Jr., 75, a resident of Wrentham, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was born March 1, 1945, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the son of John J. Coleman Sr. and Glenice (Hewins) Coleman-Pennell. He is survived by one brother, Joseph F. Coleman and wife Natalie of Greene; two sisters, Kathleen T. Pease of Brockton, Eileen M. Langlin and husband Dennis of Leeds; four nieces, Anna and Katie Langlin, Becky and Malorie Coleman; three nephews, Robert Coleman, Kenny and Michael Pease; his aunt, Fran Pratt; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Donald Pennell, and nephew, Ricky Coleman. The family would like to thank the staff of Wrentham Developmental Center and Sturdy Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to John. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service at River Grove Cemetery, River Road, Leeds, Maine, will be held at a later day. Arrangements by Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home
707 Main St
Monmouth, ME 04259
(207) 933-4444
