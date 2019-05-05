Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Chateau Restaurant
1165 Park St.
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. L. Floyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. L. Floyd Obituary
John J. L. Floyd, of Bridgewater, passed away April 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Boston, John graduated from Bridgewater State University. He enjoyed history, reading, and politics. John loved music, especially Fleetwood Mac. Beloved son of Cathleen Floyd of Bridgewater. Loving brother of Cathy, Michael, and William Floyd. Dear uncle of Sarah and David. Also survived by his godchildren, Rachel and Jeffrey. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chateau Restaurant, 1165 Park St., Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory can be made to Boston Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 120069, Boston MA 02112. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now