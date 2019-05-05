|
John J. L. Floyd, of Bridgewater, passed away April 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Boston, John graduated from Bridgewater State University. He enjoyed history, reading, and politics. John loved music, especially Fleetwood Mac. Beloved son of Cathleen Floyd of Bridgewater. Loving brother of Cathy, Michael, and William Floyd. Dear uncle of Sarah and David. Also survived by his godchildren, Rachel and Jeffrey. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chateau Restaurant, 1165 Park St., Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory can be made to Boston Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 120069, Boston MA 02112. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2019