John J. LaFreniere, 67, of Brockton passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home. Born September 22, 1952, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Alfred and Jacqueline P. (McCullough) LaFreniere. He is survived by three sisters, Rosemary Costa, Patricia LaFreniere and Christine LaFreniere; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Sky, Arielle, Joey and Ian; aunts, Mary McCullough and Mary Lancaster; several cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m. in the Community Covenant Church, 400 Pleasant St., East Bridgewater. www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019