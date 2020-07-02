John J. Lenkauskas, 92, of Brockton, died peacefully at home on June 29, 2020. Born in Boston, John was the son of the late Adam and Nellie (Bagusinskas) Lenkauskas. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. John was a machinist for General Dynamics at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Town River Yacht Club in Quincy for over 10 years and also a member of the Masons. John was the husband of Natalie A. (Francis) Lenkauskas; father of Susan E. Lenkauskas and John A. Lenkauskas, both of Brockton; grandfather of Sara Frechette (and David) and Robert Lenkauskas (and Becca Perry); and a great-grandfather of Jillian, Benjamin, and Nathaniel. Private family funeral. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
