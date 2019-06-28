|
|
John J. Lounge III, 53, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Avon, Mass., died June 23, 2019. Though skilled at many jobs, as cooking was his passion, he had operated Pizza Galore and Lounge Around in Avon. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan and a dedicated volunteer for Catholic Charities. John was the son of the late Judith A. (Chaplin) Quinton and her surviving husband Neal of Avon, and John J. Lounge II of Brockton, Mass.; father of Daniel, Derek and Brian Lounge, and the late Michael John Lounge; brother of Millie (Glen) Cabbage of Avon, Maureen (Wade) Sinclair of Plymouth, Mass., Michelle (David) Garfinkle of Raynham, Mass., Melody (Kenny) Piccini of Avon, Neal (Maureen) Quinton of Brockton, Dawn (Robert) Gormley of East Bridgewater, Mass., Jennifer Lounge of Taunton, Mass., Jessica Lounge of Taunton, and Joseph Lounge of R.I. John also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, June 30, from 2-4 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Monday at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon, and burial at Avon Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 28, 2019