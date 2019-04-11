|
John J. MacDonald Jr., 72, a resident of Stoughton for the past 48 years, passed away at home under the care of his family after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Mildred L. "Milly" (Shaw) MacDonald for 50 years. Born in Boston, a son of the late John J. and Ida L. (Chernicki) MacDonald, he was raised and educated in Boston and Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton Trade School. John was employed as a railroad machinist and worked for Amtrak for 33 years. An avid freshwater and saltwater fisherman, he would also shellfish. He was a model airplane builder who enjoyed the ocean and spent countless memories summering along the Cape Cod Canal for 25 years. In addition to his wife Milly, he is survived by two children, Christine E. MacDonald of Halifax and David J. MacDonald of Quincy. He was also the brother of the late Paul R. MacDonald. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Dry Pond Cemetery, Stoughton. Visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. Donations in John's memory may be sent to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019