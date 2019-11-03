|
|
John J. Murphy, 82, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died October 29, 2019. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree. A retired truck driver, John was a member of Teamsters Local 653 and enjoyed golfing. John was the husband of the late Mary E. (Kelly) Murphy; beloved father of Kathleen Langton and her husband Eddie of Wareham, and John J. Murphy Jr. and his wife Kristen of Tampa, Fla.; loving grandfather of Michael, Kylie, Krystin, and Kaitlyn; great-grandfather of Skylar, Ally and Spencer; brother of Robert Murphy of Easton, Marguerite St. Jean of Coventry, RI, and the late James Murphy of Brockton; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019