Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
John J. Murphy Obituary
John J. Murphy, 82, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died October 29, 2019. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree. A retired truck driver, John was a member of Teamsters Local 653 and enjoyed golfing. John was the husband of the late Mary E. (Kelly) Murphy; beloved father of Kathleen Langton and her husband Eddie of Wareham, and John J. Murphy Jr. and his wife Kristen of Tampa, Fla.; loving grandfather of Michael, Kylie, Krystin, and Kaitlyn; great-grandfather of Skylar, Ally and Spencer; brother of Robert Murphy of Easton, Marguerite St. Jean of Coventry, RI, and the late James Murphy of Brockton; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019
