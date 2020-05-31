John J. Rock, Jr., age 63, of Brockton, died on May 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a period of failing health. He was born in Brockton, a son of the late Eleanor (Rich) and John J. Rock, Sr. John lived in Brockton for most of his life and was a graduate of Brockton High School. John had been disabled for most of his adult life and was a home body staying close to home. He was a computer wiz and a ham radio operator. John loved animals and enjoyed time on the internet and watching movies. John was the brother of Danny Rock, Sr. of Maine, Kimberly MacArthur of Kingfield, Maine, Steve Rock of Brockton and the late Dale and Timothy Rock. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Please consider making a donation in Johns name to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.