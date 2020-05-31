John J. Rock Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Rock, Jr., age 63, of Brockton, died on May 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a period of failing health. He was born in Brockton, a son of the late Eleanor (Rich) and John J. Rock, Sr. John lived in Brockton for most of his life and was a graduate of Brockton High School. John had been disabled for most of his adult life and was a home body staying close to home. He was a computer wiz and a ham radio operator. John loved animals and enjoyed time on the internet and watching movies. John was the brother of Danny Rock, Sr. of Maine, Kimberly MacArthur of Kingfield, Maine, Steve Rock of Brockton and the late Dale and Timothy Rock. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Please consider making a donation in Johns name to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved