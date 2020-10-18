John J. "Jack" Wheeler, 73, of Center Barnstead, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at home on October 11, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born in Boston, Jack was the son of the late John W. and Catherine F. (Lawton) Wheeler. He was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and Randolph, Mass., and was a graduate of the Boston Trade School. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a master electrician for over 38 years for the IBEW Local 103. After moving to New Hampshire, Jack built his own workshop behind his home. It was there that his true gift of craftsmanship came to life through his building of cabinets, tables, chairs and many other wooden pieces. Jack was an avid Red Sox fan and for many years, was the Trail Administrator of the New Durham Valley ATV Club. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Wheeler and his sister, Mary M. Cormier. Jack is survived by his beloved companion of over 25 years, Beth Macomber of Center Barnstead; his three children, Gregg Wheeler and his wife Liz of Hanover, Mass., Mark Wheeler of Rockland, Mass., and Jaclyn Wheeler of Littleton, Colo.; his siblings, James Wheeler and his fiance Denise Giannone of Easton, Mass., Catherine Wheeler of Abington, Mass., and Joan Sullivan and her husband Bob of Hanover, Mass. He was the grandfather to six grandchildren and "Pa" to Sophia. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ralph Cormier of Rockland, Mass., and his sister-in-law, Lois Wheeler of Bridgewater, Mass. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, in Epsom, N.H. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 11 a.m. in Mount Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., West Roxbury, Mass. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as requested. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
.