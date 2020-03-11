|
|
John Kelley, lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020, at the Sachem Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Bridgewater, at the age of 70. Born and raised in Brockton, John was a well known figure in the Brockton area. John was the son of the late Joseph and Sara Kelley; devoted brother of Stephen Kelley of Brockton and Paul Kelley and his wife Karen of Burlington, Vt.; dear uncle to Michael Kelley, Skylar Kelley and Megan Kelley; and great-uncle to Wyatt Booska. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020