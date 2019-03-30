|
|
John L. Barry Jr., age 92, of Brockton, died peacefully March 27, 2019. John was the loving husband for 58 years of the late Lorraine (Burt) Barry who passed away December 13, 2013. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late J. Lawrence "Larry" and Edna E. (Lynch) Barry. John was a 1945 graduate of Brockton High School. John left school during his senior year to enlist in the Navy. He was assigned to several naval stations and eventually to the Destroyer DD717 Chandler. John was a member of the Massachusetts State Police for 24 years (1953-1978). In his early years, he served in many barracks retiring with the rank of captain and in charge of a Diversion Invest Unit. Following his State Police career, he became Chief of Security for the Foxboro Harness Raceway for 10 years. After the racetrack closed, he became head of security for Sullivan, Foxboro, Gillette Stadiums, for the Patriots and for the Revolution soccer team. All in all, he was employed by the Sullivan and Kraft Group for 14 years. John is survived by his children, Michael Barry of Brockton, Maureen Bolduc and her husband Leonard of Vermont, John L. Barry III of Florida and Michigan, Timothy Barry and his wife Paula of Fairhaven and Patrice Howie of Halifax. He is also survived by many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary E. Youngberg and William F. Barry; brother-in-law of Pearl Nelson, Ruth Barry and the late Frank Nelson. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 8:30-9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held in Christ the King Church at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in John's name may be made to the Brockton Visiting Nurse Association, 500 Belmont Street, #200, Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019