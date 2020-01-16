Home

John L. Doyle Obituary
John L. Doyle of Middleboro died on January 9, 2020. He was 78. He was born May 11, 1941, in Liverpool, England, son of the late Laurence and Catherine (Lynch) Doyle, attending Boston area schools. Mr. Doyle served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Prior to his retirement, he devoted many years as an engineer at Amtrak and the Commuter Rail. His hobbies consisted of playing cards and pool. He was the beloved husband of Doris J. (Golisano) Doyle. Also survived by his children, stepchildren and a grandson. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on January 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middleboro Veterans' Services, 20 Centre Street (Third Floor), Middleboro, MA 02346. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, Middleboro. For directions and guest book, www.oneillfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020
