|
|
John L. Jones Jr., of East Bridgewater, passed away on February 5, 2020, at the age of 87, at St. Joseph Manor in Brockton. He was the son of the late John L. Jones Sr. and Kathrine M. (Donlon) Manley. Born and raised in Boston, John entered the Air Force at age 17, serving during the Korean conflict. He was stationed mostly in Maine, where he maintained radar equipment. John was honorably discharged on December 1, 1952 with the rank of sergeant. He graduated from Northeastern University on June 14, 1959, with an associate's degree in Electronic Engineering and then a bachelor's degree of Business Administration in Engineering and Management on June 18, 1961. He worked for Raytheon for over 40 years, writing documents for many programs such as Trident, Polaris and Poseidon Missile Programs. John was also a partner in the Tri Square Oil business. Growing up, John spent many school vacations at White Horse Beach in Manomet. He was a Boy Scout leader. John was a Blizzard of 1978 survivor, going to work on a Monday and returning home Thursday, and leaving his car snowed in on Rte. 128 until the following Sunday. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and woodworking - remodeling his kitchen, building a workbench and finishing several pieces of furniture. He loved to travel, especially in his truck camper. He traveled to states from Maine to Florida, the maritime provinces, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. He especially spent many enjoyable stays at Scusset Beach where he would bike or walk along the Cape Cod Canal. He visited many places of interest but looked forward to relaxing at his campsite. He also traveled to New Orleans, San Francisco, Tucson and Sedona, Arizona. One of his favorite places to visit was Walt Disney World. He was proud of his Irish heritage and especially proud of his children and grandchildren, enjoying watching them grow. John was the husband of 42 years to Carol M. Jones of East Bridgewater. He was the father of Jack Jones and his wife Mary of Carver, Jeanne Taylor of Carver, Jeffrey Jones of Gardener, Julianne Victoria of West Wareham, Judith Jones of East Bridgewater, and Jessica Jones of Providence, RI. He was the brother of Clare Demarest of Bristol, RI and the late Barbara Boucher and Stephen Manley. He was the brother-in-law of Elaine Boucher of Brockton. He is survived by 12 grandchildren; Kristina, Jonathan, Kayla, Jeremy, Ashley, Holley, Katherine, Elizabeth Rose, George, Gregory, James and Brittany. Great-Grandfather of 15; ReAnna, Katelyn, Ella, Jason, Allie, Emily, Olivia, Logan, Anthony, Sarah, Grace, George, Frances, Matthew (J.R.), Bronx, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home in East Bridgewater, 35 Spring Street. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, East Bridgewater. Burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020