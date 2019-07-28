|
John Leo Tashjian of Halifax passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, July 20, 2019, just a few days shy of his 86th birthday. All who knew John would agree his personality lit up a room, and he will be dearly missed by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis M. (Karcher) Tashjian; and his children, Diane Sonia and her husband Alan, Janet Mahoney and her husband Joe, Terry Hallett, and John Tashjian Jr. and his wife Cathy. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carolyn, Michelle, Nicole, Leah, Julie, Shawn, and Lori; his great-grandchildren, Nora, Jeep, Sylvia, Thomas, Connor, and Carter; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. John lived his life to the fullest, wearing many hats but always acting as the patriarch for his family, leading and guiding them as they moved from Boston to Quincy to Pembroke and then finally to Halifax, where he and Phyllis had lived for over 30 years. In recent years, he could be found watching the songbirds in his garden, making frequent trips to Dunkin Donuts to get munchkins for his great-grandchildren, and enjoying many a meal at he Venus lll and Jonny Macaroni's, always giving his compliments to the chef. He loved vacationing in Florida, particularly in Longboat Key, and spent countless weekends camping with his family at Normandy Farms. His smile and infectious laugh will be missed around the campfire most of all. Prior to his retirement, John was the owner of Tash's in Hanson, and it was a family affair where his wife and children also supported the business. John was also an active supporter of the Pembroke Imperials Drum and Bugle Corps, serving as the quartermaster and the president of the Booster's Club while his children were members of the group. He made a point of staying in touch with the lifelong friends he and Phyllis made during that time. John was proud of his Armenian heritage, and his boisterous family will be a little quieter now. But they will all continue to "let the world go by", as John always said, and they know he is smiling down on all of them while watching the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. His family invites friends and family to celebrate his life with them and share fond memories. Visiting hours will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (corner Rte. 58), in Hanson, with a memorial service at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund in John's memory. For directions or to sign an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 28, 2019