John Morrison Greene, age 87, formerly of Abington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. John was born, raised, and educated in Dorchester. After marrying his wife, Williamina "Billie", in 1955 he served in the Navy in the Seabees (Construction Battalion). John was a lifelong student and educator. He received his bachelors degree from Northeastern University then received higher degrees in education from State Teachers and Eastern Nazarene Colleges. He was a very engaged educator who loved teaching. John and Billie raised their family in Abington where they cultivated many fond memories together, faithfully and enthusiastically attending their childrens games, concerts and ceremonies. John expressed his passion for Irish music as a member of "The O'Reilly's". His baritone voice was a very distinctive part of the popular Irish singing group as was his flair with the penny whistle. He always had a love of ships, which may have come from boyhood summers at the family home in Nova Scotia. Once the kids left home, Billie and John bought a sailboat which they sailed out of the Old Colony Yacht Club for many years. John is survived by his beloved wife Williamina Greene (Martin) of Abington, his loving children Linda Greene and her husband Tom Connor of Brooklyn, NY and John Greene Jr. and his wife Alynne of Randolph, his grandchildren Jenna and John III, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral service for John on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Holy Nativity Church located at 8 Nevin Rd. S. Weymouth. Interment will be private at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in memory of John to . Funeral services for John are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in S. Weymouth. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019