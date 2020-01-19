|
John M. Lane, known as Jack by his many friends, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Boston in 1932 to the late Arthur and Katherine (Owens) Lane of Brockton. Jack graduated from Tabor Academy in Marion Massachusetts in 1951 and Providence College in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army as part of the Presidential Honor Guard under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. As a young man, Jack worked for a shoe manufacturer in Brockton and as a real estate broker before taking over the management of the family's cranberry bogs located in Carver and Wareham. Jack continued as a cranberry farmer for over 30 years. An avid golfer, Jack had been a longtime member of Thorny Lea Golf Course and participated in the sport with a passion. He had been a long-time supporter of Stonehill College and had been very generous with his time to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Jack was the brother of the late Mary Lane Mone and was a much-loved uncle of Robert S. Mone, the late Katherine K. Mone, Thomas J. Mone, Mary O. Mone, Brian J. Mone, Sheila Mone, Stephen F. Mone, Patrick S. Mone, their wives, significant others, their children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 433 West Street, Brockton on Thursday, January 23, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 and burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charity Guild, Inc., P.O. Box 202, Brockton, MA 02303.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020