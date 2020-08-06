John "Jack" Meaney, of Avon, died at his home August 3, 2020, after a long illness with COPD. Born in 1945, a twin son to the late Henry J. and Mary E. (Donovan) Meaney and grandson to both the late James and Helen E. Donovan of Randolph, he was the twin brother to the late James H. Meaney. Mr. Meaney attended the Randolph schools, graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School in 1963, Northeastern University in 1968, followed by finance and insurance programs at Harvard Business School and the Aetna Casualty and Surety Co. in 1969. He held offices in Avon and worked in many Democrat campaigns at the local, state, and federal level. He worked in the Real Estate insurance and mortgage business before merging them to pursue a specialty music business working at that until illness forced him to retire. Mr. Meaney was a resident of Avon for 48 years. He was a talented carpenter who beautifully enjoyed working on his home. He was also a talented, accomplished musician of many instruments. His wit, talents, and knowledge will be missed by his family and friends. Mr. Meaney died with his wife holding his hand under the care of Hope Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Irene (Masionis) Meaney, a son John "Jake" Meaney of Quincy, as well as his daughter, Robyn Mitsch and grandson Avry of CA. Survived also by sisters, Mary E. Peterson of Bridgewater and Helen Meaney of Taunton and brother, Robert Meaney of E. Weymouth. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Jack's life will be held around his birthday in 2021. Burial is private. If desired, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or a charity of your choice
