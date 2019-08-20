|
John N. "Nick" Curtis, 70, of Brockton, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home under the care of his family and hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Susan C. (Pechilis) Curtis. Born February 17, 1949, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Henry Curtis and Mary Virginia (Long) Curtis. A lifelong Brockton resident, he graduated from Brockton High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army. Nick was a truck driver and had worked for Burke Distributors in Randolph for over 34 years. He also was a bartender at Christos Restaurant, Westgate Lounge and the Club National. Nick was very involved in the Club National and was also a member of the VFW, Conti Memorial Club, Bertocci Memorial Club and Polish White Eagles. He enjoyed golf and was an active member of Brockton Country Club. In addition to Nick's wife Susan, he is survived by his children, Gina C. Curtis and John M. Curtis and his wife Jessica; his adored grandchildren, Taylor, Jacoby, Jordan, Nikolas, John "JJ" and Joseph; his sister, Nancy Curtis; his sister-in-law, Diane Pechilis; his brother-in-law, Bill Pechilis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother-in-law of the late Nick Pechilis and Laura Pechilis Arthur. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday at 9:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow. Calling hours Thursday from 4-8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019