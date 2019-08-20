Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
439 West St.
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John N. Curtis


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John N. Curtis Obituary
John N. "Nick" Curtis, 70, of Brockton, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home under the care of his family and hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Susan C. (Pechilis) Curtis. Born February 17, 1949, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Henry Curtis and Mary Virginia (Long) Curtis. A lifelong Brockton resident, he graduated from Brockton High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army. Nick was a truck driver and had worked for Burke Distributors in Randolph for over 34 years. He also was a bartender at Christos Restaurant, Westgate Lounge and the Club National. Nick was very involved in the Club National and was also a member of the VFW, Conti Memorial Club, Bertocci Memorial Club and Polish White Eagles. He enjoyed golf and was an active member of Brockton Country Club. In addition to Nick's wife Susan, he is survived by his children, Gina C. Curtis and John M. Curtis and his wife Jessica; his adored grandchildren, Taylor, Jacoby, Jordan, Nikolas, John "JJ" and Joseph; his sister, Nancy Curtis; his sister-in-law, Diane Pechilis; his brother-in-law, Bill Pechilis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother-in-law of the late Nick Pechilis and Laura Pechilis Arthur. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday at 9:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow. Calling hours Thursday from 4-8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now