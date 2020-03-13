|
John P. "Jack" Kane Jr., 60, of Halifax, died peacefully after a brief illness, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jack was born in South Boston, to the late Barbara and John Kane Sr., March 24, 1959. He attended Whitman-Hanson High School. Jack was a career truck driver, always sharing stories of hauling horses and delivering oil. He took great pride in his sense of direction and was always willing to tell you "where to go, and how to get there". He was a childhood resident of Hanson and resided in Halifax for most of his adult life. Jack was a member of the Upland Riders Club of Plympton and enjoyed taking part in charitable rides, fundraisers and riding his Harley Davidson. He was an avid Patriots fan and he was most certainly the reason Coca-Cola is more popular than Pepsi. Jack was a family man and was a loving husband, brother, grandfather "Prampy" and held the title of "World's Greatest Uncle". All who knew Jack would agree that cracking dry-humor jokes defined his character. His sarcastic side-comments and mastery of the TV remote will be missed. Jack is survived by his wife, Donna of 21 years; children, Derek Martin, Laurel Butler, and Jillian Gretsky; grandchildren, Fenway, Amiliya, Daelyn and Luna; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Kane, her husband Jay, Michaeyla, EmmaLyn, Zackary and Jacoby. He was predeceased by his sister, Laurie Fusco. He will be missed by many cousins and extended family members including Joan Tierney, Mark Dempsey and Gia Rosas. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for a procession to Central Cemetery in Halifax, for a graveside service. The family would like to thank the staff at CareOne in Weymouth and Ascend Hospice.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020