John P. Manning
John P. Manning, of Middleboro, died peacefully on October 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87. He was born and raised in Brockton. In accordance with his wishes, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donatetoday. In light of the current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning a memorial event for the summer of 2021. For complete obituary and to send condolences, please visit our web site www.oneillfuneral.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home
59 Peirce Street
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-0911
