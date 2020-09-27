1/1
John P. Medeiros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Philip Medeiros, 78, of Morrisville, NC, peacefully succumbed to health complications from COPD and heart issues on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. John was born in Fall River, Mass., September 19, 1942. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1960. He was married to Pauline Genga of Derby, CT on May 3, 1969; they were married 45 years and had two children. John was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline. John enjoyed a 30+ year career with the Angelo's/Curtis/Tedeschi supermarket and convenience store chain. He held various roles throughout his career, ranging from employee to district manager. After leaving that role, he worked for Emerson Swann, a plumbing supply business, until his retirement in 2013. Summer weekends were spent in the backyard by the pool, grill tools in hand. John's kids and their families would return home often for swimming, barbecues, and endless games of Scrabble. After spending his entire life in Massachusetts, and more than 45 years in Stoughton, John moved to North Carolina in 2015 to live with his daughter and her family. There he rediscovered his love for cribbage and joined the Raleigh Cribbage Club along with his daughter, and gained many new, good friends. John is survived by his children, Jennifer Lee (Eric) Johnson of Morrisville, NC, John Edward (Susan) Medeiros of Whitman, Mass., and grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson, Joanna Medeiros, and Penelope Medeiros. John is also survived and greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family of John Philip Medeiros wishes to thank Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC, for their excellent care of John in his final hours, and the compassion, understanding, and patience they showed the family. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service held at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The funeral service will be livestreamed. Visit www.brownwynnecary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved