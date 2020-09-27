John Philip Medeiros, 78, of Morrisville, NC, peacefully succumbed to health complications from COPD and heart issues on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. John was born in Fall River, Mass., September 19, 1942. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1960. He was married to Pauline Genga of Derby, CT on May 3, 1969; they were married 45 years and had two children. John was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline. John enjoyed a 30+ year career with the Angelo's/Curtis/Tedeschi supermarket and convenience store chain. He held various roles throughout his career, ranging from employee to district manager. After leaving that role, he worked for Emerson Swann, a plumbing supply business, until his retirement in 2013. Summer weekends were spent in the backyard by the pool, grill tools in hand. John's kids and their families would return home often for swimming, barbecues, and endless games of Scrabble. After spending his entire life in Massachusetts, and more than 45 years in Stoughton, John moved to North Carolina in 2015 to live with his daughter and her family. There he rediscovered his love for cribbage and joined the Raleigh Cribbage Club along with his daughter, and gained many new, good friends. John is survived by his children, Jennifer Lee (Eric) Johnson of Morrisville, NC, John Edward (Susan) Medeiros of Whitman, Mass., and grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson, Joanna Medeiros, and Penelope Medeiros. John is also survived and greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family of John Philip Medeiros wishes to thank Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC, for their excellent care of John in his final hours, and the compassion, understanding, and patience they showed the family. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service held at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The funeral service will be livestreamed. Visit www.brownwynnecary.com
.