John P. "Buddy" Miller of Abington, age 71, passed July 1, 2019, after a battle with dementia. Son of the late Ellen F. Roach and Archibald McIsaac, he was the father of John Jr. and Melissa Miller of Abington and Lynn Miller of Quincy; Papa of John Paul Miller III; brother of Michael and Dorothy Miller of Abington, James and Kathleen McIsaac of Avon, Jeanne and Mark McCafferty of Kansas, and the late Robert and Thomas McIsaac; former husband of Stella (Antonakos). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a 1965 graduate of Boston Technical High School and 1970 graduate of Massasoit Community College. He spent the majority of his hard working career with the Boston Taxi system. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. John was very true to his Catholic faith. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 6, at 9 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Rockland. Interment will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Visitation has been omitted. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 3, 2019