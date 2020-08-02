John Patrick Riordan, age 96, of Brockton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on June 24, 1924, in Brockton, he was a life-long resident of the city. John was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Durkin) Riordan. He married another life-long Brocktonian, the late Elsie M. Perry. He was a very active member of the community and will be greatly missed by all. He received a scholarship to attend the Monsignor Coyle High School in Taunton. He starred as a half-back and was known to run faster than a deer. After he graduated from high school in 1943, he enlisted in the Seabees and was a Carpenters Mate. The United States Navy awarded him the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, and Expert Rifleman Medal. He and his three brothers and sister served during WWII at the same time. At one point during WWII, he met two of his brothers on the beaches of Okinawa and the Brockton Enterprise captured the reunion. He was the youngest of the five siblings and was predeceased by his sister Ellen Ella Riordan and his brothers William, Jeremiah, and Thomas and their spouses. Upon returning from the war, he attended the University of Notre Dame and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950. After graduating from college, he attended Boston University and obtained a Master of Social Work degree in 1954. He made a career out of being a social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare, Division of Child Guardianship, and eventually became the Director of the Brockton Area and then the Norwood Area for the Department of Social Services. After he retired, he assisted his wife in running the Brockton Flower Shop. He was one of the first Democrats elected at-large to the Brockton School Committee. John was an active member of St. Edwards Church (St. Edith Stein Church) and the Greater Brockton Catholic Charities. He led the way for the creation of the Brockton Multi-Service Center and was one of the incorporators of the Brockton Boys & Girls Club. John is survived by five of his children: Meg Riordan of Kingston; Jack Riordan and his wife Donna of Marshfield; Theodore Riordan and his wife Deborah of Quincy; Henry Riordan of Arlington, Virginia; and Elsie Brussels of Parkland, Florida. He was predeceased by his daughter Marie Riordan. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed, but as the Irish say: Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal. Funeral Services will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of John to BAMSI, Day and Residential Services, 10 Christy Drive, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and other information please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
