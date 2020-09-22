John Ralph Andreasse, of Brockton, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the VA Boston Healthcare System in W. Roxbury. He was 82. Born in Hyde Park on May 21, 1938, John was the son of the late Giovanni and Catherine (Civitarese) Andreasse. He was raised and educated in Hyde Park and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. John was the owner and operator of A&S Construction in Hyde Park for many years, followed by his work at Water Products Inc. in Avon. Mr. Andreasse is survived by his four children, DonnaMarie Malley of Pembroke, John Andreasse and his wife Colleen of Newmarket, NH, Diane Gangi and her husband Jeffrey of Methuen and Christine Mungovan and her husband Brendan of Bridgewater, as well as by the mother of his children, Margaret Andreasse of Hanover. He was the loving grandfather of Austin, Jessica, Morgan, Rob, Nicholas, Joseph, Dominic, Meghan and Elise. John was also the adoring uncle of seven loving nieces and one nephew, and the dear brother of the late Ann Palladino and Margaret Smigliani. During his life, John was extremely involved in his local parish, both in creating the CYO program at Our lady of Lourdes parish in Brockton, as well as youth sports in the city. His legacy in coaching basketball earned him a string of city championships over several years that he was involved. Later in life, John continued his community involvement by joining the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8892 in Avon, holding several leadership positions throughout his membership, culminating in his induction as a Life Member. Johns passion for community and service to others was only outdone by his love for family. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by those whom he loved and loved him | for that, there was no replacement. Visiting hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Thursday, September 24, from 9-10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a funeral Mass will be private. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory may be made to the VA Boston Healthcare System at www.volunteer. va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow
