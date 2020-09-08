John R. Diotte, 68, of Halifax died September 4th, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Quincy, son of the late Walter Diotte and Mary (Pittman) Diotte. John worked for the New England Telephone Company as a Lineman and worked for Ford Construction Company for many years. He enjoyed hunting, building things, cribbage and loved socializing at the American Legion Post 226 in Hanson. John is survived by four daughters, Michelle Antao and husband Carlos of Middleboro, Alexandria Taylor and husband Aaron of Whitman, Kathleen Diotte-Arsenault and husband Robert of New Bedford and Elisabeth St Orge and husband Louis of Pembroke; two brothers, Dennis Diotte of Pembroke and Alexander Diotte of Ipswich; a sister Katherine Diotte of Quincy; and eight grandchildren that he enjoyed. He is also predeceased by his brother Francis Diotte. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street Brockton Thursday September 10th, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com
). Due to the COVID-19 Massachusetts Phase 3 Guidelines the Funeral Home will be open to 40 percent occupancy, face masks are required and please practice social distancing. We are all in this together.