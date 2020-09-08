1/1
John R. Diotte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Diotte, 68, of Halifax died September 4th, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Quincy, son of the late Walter Diotte and Mary (Pittman) Diotte. John worked for the New England Telephone Company as a Lineman and worked for Ford Construction Company for many years. He enjoyed hunting, building things, cribbage and loved socializing at the American Legion Post 226 in Hanson. John is survived by four daughters, Michelle Antao and husband Carlos of Middleboro, Alexandria Taylor and husband Aaron of Whitman, Kathleen Diotte-Arsenault and husband Robert of New Bedford and Elisabeth St Orge and husband Louis of Pembroke; two brothers, Dennis Diotte of Pembroke and Alexander Diotte of Ipswich; a sister Katherine Diotte of Quincy; and eight grandchildren that he enjoyed. He is also predeceased by his brother Francis Diotte. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street Brockton Thursday September 10th, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com). Due to the COVID-19 Massachusetts Phase 3 Guidelines the Funeral Home will be open to 40 percent occupancy, face masks are required and please practice social distancing. We are all in this together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
(508) 586-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funerarias Multi Culturel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved