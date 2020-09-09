John R. Diotte, 68, of Halifax died September 4, 2020, in South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Quincy, son of the late Walter Diotte and Mary (Pittman) Diotte. John worked for the New England Telephone Company as a lineman and worked for Ford Construction Company for many years. He enjoyed hunting, building things, making cookies with his grandchildren, cribbage and teaching his grandson Zachary to play and loved socializing at the American Legion Post 226 in Hanson. John is survived by 4 daughters, Michelle Antao and husband Carlos of Middleboro, Alexandria Taylor and husband Aaron of Whitman, Kathleen Diotte-Arsenault and husband Robert of New Bedford and Elisabeth St. Onge and husband Louis of Pembroke, 2 brothers, Dennis Diotte of Pembroke and Alexander Diotte of Ipswich, a sister Catherine Diotte of Quincy, brother of the late Francis Diotte, 9 grandchildren he enjoyed, grandfather of the late Isaak Taylor, also his former wife Anita Myrick of Brockton. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Thursday, September 10, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com
.