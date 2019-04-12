Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
John Robert "Bob" "Whitey" Guenard Sr., age 84, of Halifax, formerly of Bridgewater, died April 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Bob was the loving husband for 54 years of the late Geraldine L. (Coulter) Guenard. Born, raised and educated in Dracut, he was the son of the late Ernest and Alice (St. Pierre) Guenard. Bob enlisted in the service following high school and served for 11 years in the Navy as a Seabee during Korea and Vietnam. He had been employed by JJ Fusco, Inc. in Pembroke and retired from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Bridgewater. Bob was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and enjoyed fishing and horseback riding. Hard working and dedicated to his family, Bob was proud of his long marriage to Gerry, his children and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his children, John R. Guenard Jr. of Middleboro, James E. Guenard and his wife Cheryl of Port Orange, Fla., and Lee Ann Spearin of Bridgewater. He was the grandfather of Nichole, Zachary, Ethan and Joshua; and brother of Gilbert Guenard, Marie Espinoza and the late Arthur and Albert Guenard. Bob is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019
