John R. Hetman, 89, a longtime resident of Pembroke, died in Plymouth on February 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late Anne M. (Gildea) Hetman, and was preceded in death by his infant son, John. He is survived by his four daughters, Lucy Harriman and husband Bill of Carver, Nancy Hetman-LaVigne and husband Joseph of Carver, Jacqueline Wright and husband Kenneth of Pembroke, and Kathleen Scott of Plymouth; his three sons, Edward Hetman and his wife Veronica of East Bridgewater, Glenn Hetman of Derry, N.H., and Charles Hetman of Fort Montgomery, N.Y.; and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters, and his longtime companion, Linda Randall. He was born and raised in Hoboken, N.J., and was the eldest of 14 children of Raymond and Josephine Hetman. John worked for many years for Kraft Foods in Needham and retired from there. He was an avid participant in pigeon racing and a dedicated Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., in Carver, on Monday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 580 Monponsett St., Halifax, on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Center Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Mass. Audubon Society, 414 Massasoit Road, Worcester, MA 01604 or , c/o Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02360. For online condolences, floral arrangements and directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019