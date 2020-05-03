|
John "Rem" Jerome, resident of Plymouth, and Naples, Florida, formerly of North Easton, but forever a Brockton Boxer, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 71. Born in Brockton, elder son of the late John and Mary (Keane) Jerome, he was raised with love surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his younger brother Michael. Johns elementary education began at Saint Edwards School; he graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School, class of 1966. He also graduated from Westfield State College where he met his wife, Sharyn Mansfield. Johns entire life was dedicated to educating the students of Brockton. He began his teaching career at the Goddard School, and retired in 2014 after serving as the Interim Superintendent of Brockton Public Schools. His other positions included Title I Department Head to Coordinator, Executive Director, Teaching & Learning, 6-8, and Deputy Superintendent. Among his proudest accomplishments were the creation of Title I Computer Labs with Instructional Technology as well as establishing the Middle School Associate Principal positions. His integrity and professionalism earned him much love and respect. Johns lifelong love of cars took him from the racetrack of Epping, NH to the dealership of Randolph Chrysler Plymouth, where he was employed for over 30 years. He will also be remembered for his humorous storytelling. Johns two careers provided for Sharyn and their three daughters, Jessica, Rebecca, and Sarah. As a family man, John adored all four of his girls and supported their travel and educational aspirations. After retirement, he developed a flair for cooking and enjoyed traveling to Italy and Ireland with Sharyn. He divided his time between Big Sandy Pond, Plymouth and Naples. FL. He enjoyed spending time in the pool and watching Turner Classic Movies. He was devoted to his cat Lily and 3 grandsons Adam, Owen and William. John is survived by his loving wife Sharyn of 48 years, daughter Jessica and Terio Sutherland of Kentucky, daughter Sarah and Daryl Tracy of Easton, grandsons Adam, Owen and William Tracy of Easton, and brother Michael Keane Jerome of Georgia, uncle to Nicholas and Ariana of Georgia. He was also the father of the late Rebecca Jerome. Due to restrictions during the current pandemic, a memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date, when all who loved John can come together to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory can be made to My Brothers Keeper at www.mybrotherskeeper.org , PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020