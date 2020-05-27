Home

John S. Samuels, 58, of Taunton, formerly of Stoughton, passed away on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Dale Samuels and his wife Donna of Bridgewater and Ray Samuels Jr. of North Falmouth. He also leaves his niece, Laura Elder, and nephew, Jeff Samuels. John worked as a warehouse manager. He loved his music, his cat and spending time on the Cape with his friends. He also enjoyed lifting weights and collecting memorabilia. Services will be privately held. For online guest book, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 27, 2020
