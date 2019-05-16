|
John S. Spatola, age 96, of Brockton died May 14, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband for 70 years of Catherine L. (Fiasconaro) Spatola. Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, John was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He had been a resident of Brockton for the past 65 years. John's working career was spent as a pressman in the newspaper industry. He had worked at The Post, The Boston Herald, The Boston Globe and retired from The Enterprise in Brockton in1989. He was a member of the Boston Newspaper Printing Pressmen's Union 3. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing, playing golf, crossword puzzles and most importantly spending time with his family. John leaves his children, Susan Wachter and her husband Kevin of Colo., Catherine Cambra and her husband Steve of Middleboro, John Spatola and his wife Marianne of Fla., Paul Spatola and his wife Kim of Abington, Timothy Spatola and his wife Jean of N.C., Denise White and her husband Glen of Marston Mills, Mark Spatola and his wife Kristin of Raynham, Michael Spatola and his wife Cassandra of Brockton and the late Tina Spatola. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Anna Walsh and Gilda Groves, both of Dorchester. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in John's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
