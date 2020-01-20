|
|
John Sharpe, longtime resident of Easton, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 72. Born in Attleboro on January 1, 1948 to the late John Percy Sharpe and Evelyn Grace (Knight) Sharpe. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Sharpe. John graduated from Stoughton High School after his family moved to the Long Pond area of Stoughton on the Easton Line. He was a Paper Boy for both towns for many years. In May of 1969, John joined the Air Force and served them until May of 1973 when he was honorably discharged as, Sargent Sharpe. He loved driving motorcycles and enjoyed antique cars and music. He was a big fan of Jeopardy and never missed an episode. John served on the Easton Housing Authority Board of Directors for the past three years and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. He will be sorely missed by many. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne MA. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, MA. For directions or to leave an online condolence, www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 20, 2020