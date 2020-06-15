John T. Murphy
John T. Murphy of Mashpee, formerly of Easton, passed away from complications of dementia at Bridges, at the age of 77. He was the beloved husband of Pat (Mattoli) Murphy, his wife of 55 years, and the father of John R. Murphy of Quincy and Suzanne Murphy Delaney of Alexandria, VA. John was brother-in-law of Mary Ann (Mattoli) Dorgan, Betty Mattoli, Janet Mattoli, Richard Mattoli, and Joe Dorgan. He is also survived by nieces, Julie Dorgan and Jessica (Mattoli) Frankenhoff, as well as many dear cousins and good friends. John was born in Brockton, on July 30, 1943. He was the son of the late John E. Murphy and Lena (Marella) Murphy. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and Juris Doctor Law degree from Suffolk University. He spent much of his career with Stone & Webster Engineering corporation as Licensing and Permitting Manager for construction of nuclear plants, both foreign and domestic. Perhaps the most interesting assignment was that of licensing manager for a nuclear power plant in Tiawan, Republic of China. Pat and John lived in Taiwan for the whole year of 1997. From that vantage, he and Pat were able to travel to numerous countries throughout the Orient. It was a truly wonderful experience. Family would like to thank the staff at Bridges in Mashpee and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care of John. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. For online guest book, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 15, 2020.
