Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
John T. "Doc" "Jackie" Nolan, 82, of Avon for over 50 years, passed away suddenly Feb. 11, 2019. He was a retired Randolph school teacher, known as Doc or Jackie, and a longtime member and chairman of the Avon School Committee and volunteered at Butler School in town. John was an active communicant of St. Michael Church in Avon, volunteered at the church's Bazaar/Craft Fair for many years and was a 24-year member of Knights of Columbus Rev. James T. Smith Council 5683, and had served in the National Guard. John also enjoyed reading and geneology. John was the husband of the late Shirley F. (MacFarlane) Nolan; loving father of Lisa M. Gregory and her husband David of Whitman and John T. Nolan Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Brockton; devoted grandfather of Samantha Gregory; brother of Anne Whitney and her husband John of Arlington; and an uncle of several nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church and burial at St. Michael Cemetery, both in Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Michael Parish, 87 North Main St., Avon, MA 02322 or CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471, www.catholictv.org/donate. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019
