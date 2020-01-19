|
John T. Pettingill Sr. age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home in Wareham. John was born in Stoughton on July 19, 1958 to the late Robert and Francis Pettingill. We mourn his untimely death, but we celebrate the passion he had for life and his dedication to the community. He profoundly loved his family and friends, had a great sense of humor, and a loving and devoted spirit. John leaves behind his son, Jack Pettingill of Worcester; his daughter Christine Furtado and husband Josh of Somerset; his longtime companion and best friend Charlene Hoyt of Bourne. He was also the loving grandfather to Kayleigh and Tyler Cabral. John was a graduate of Stoughton High School and later joined the policy academy. John was very dedicated patrolman and road motorcycle for the West Bridgewater police department. He achieved badge #1 at a young age and spent 30 years on the West Bridgewater police force. In his spare time, He loved being on the water, fishing and watching the tugboats on the canal. He also loved wildlife, being outdoors and most of all, spending time with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020